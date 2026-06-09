RTX Corporation $RTX Shares Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,207,620 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 79,950 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of RTX worth $221,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of RTX by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,986,171 shares of the company's stock worth $22,922,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,950 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of RTX by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 76,197,762 shares of the company's stock worth $12,750,087,000 after purchasing an additional 799,155 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,800,188 shares of the company's stock worth $3,998,155,000 after purchasing an additional 625,994 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,167,626,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of RTX by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,642,723 shares of the company's stock worth $1,278,740,000 after purchasing an additional 147,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company's stock.

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RTX Stock Performance

RTX stock opened at $178.51 on Tuesday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $183.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.84. The company has a market cap of $240.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. RTX Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $135.43 and a fifty-two week high of $214.50.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.38 billion. RTX had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is an increase from RTX's previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. RTX's dividend payout ratio is 54.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of RTX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of RTX from $238.00 to $226.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of RTX from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of RTX from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $211.38.

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Key Stories Impacting RTX

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RTX Company Profile

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

See Also

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