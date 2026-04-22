Ruffer LLP Sells 1,467,589 Shares of Aris Mining Co. $ARIS

Ruffer LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Aris Mining Co. (NYSE:ARIS - Free Report) by 35.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,647,139 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,467,589 shares during the period. Aris Mining comprises 2.0% of Ruffer LLP's portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Ruffer LLP owned about 1.29% of Aris Mining worth $43,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MMCAP International Inc. SPC lifted its stake in shares of Aris Mining by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 16,436,882 shares of the company's stock worth $161,109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,112,295 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Aris Mining by 152.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,207,221 shares of the company's stock worth $41,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542,740 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Aris Mining by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,951,691 shares of the company's stock worth $38,722,000 after purchasing an additional 602,941 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Aris Mining by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,776,448 shares of the company's stock worth $27,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,444 shares during the period. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aris Mining by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,514,000 shares of the company's stock worth $24,642,000 after purchasing an additional 636,000 shares during the period. 39.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ARIS. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Aris Mining in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded Aris Mining from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Aris Mining from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $17.00.

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Aris Mining Trading Down 8.8%

Shares of NYSE:ARIS opened at $19.01 on Wednesday. Aris Mining Co. has a 12-month low of $5.21 and a 12-month high of $23.29. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $19.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 50.02 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Aris Mining (NYSE:ARIS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.17). Aris Mining had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $308.57 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aris Mining Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aris Mining Company Profile

Aris Mining Corp, headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, is a mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing a diversified portfolio of precious metal and lithium assets. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker ARMN, the company pursues a disciplined strategy of resource definition and project development to deliver value for its shareholders.

The firm’s principal assets include several high-grade gold projects across multiple continents and a strategic lithium property in the United States.

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