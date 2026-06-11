Saturna Capital Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Saturna Capital Corp trimmed its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 89.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,444 shares of the company's stock after selling 142,938 shares during the period. Saturna Capital Corp's holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,068 shares of the company's stock worth $6,717,000 after buying an additional 13,617 shares during the period. Taylor Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company's stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 19.8% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the company's stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.8% during the second quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 7,315 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.8% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 30,182 shares of the company's stock worth $4,809,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PG shares. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $175.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $161.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PG

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG opened at $149.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $347.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.39. The business's 50 day moving average price is $144.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.70. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $137.62 and a 52 week high of $167.25.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 19.16%.The business had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th were given a $1.0885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Procter & Gamble's payout ratio is presently 63.60%.

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Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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