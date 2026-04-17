Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV Sells 10,368 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,108 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 10,368 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 5.9% of Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV's portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV's holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 120,253 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $22,901,000 after buying an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 76.2% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,865,304 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $330,886,000 after buying an additional 806,681 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $658,000. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 7.7% in the second quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 7,945 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 10.7% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 37,310 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $6,618,000 after buying an additional 3,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company's stock.

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Key Alphabet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Alphabet is in talks with the U.S. Department of Defense to allow its Gemini models in classified systems — a potential large, high‑margin enterprise/government revenue stream and a validation of Gemini for sensitive use cases. Article Title

Alphabet is in talks with the U.S. Department of Defense to allow its Gemini models in classified systems — a potential large, high‑margin enterprise/government revenue stream and a validation of Gemini for sensitive use cases. Positive Sentiment: NiSource signed a long‑term power supply deal to support an Alphabet data center in Indiana — reduces energy execution risk for hyperscale operations and supports capacity buildout. Article Title

NiSource signed a long‑term power supply deal to support an Alphabet data center in Indiana — reduces energy execution risk for hyperscale operations and supports capacity buildout. Positive Sentiment: Institutional buying: SG Americas disclosed a large addition of GOOGL shares in its 13F — signals demand from a major broker‑dealer fund and supports momentum. Article Title

Institutional buying: SG Americas disclosed a large addition of GOOGL shares in its 13F — signals demand from a major broker‑dealer fund and supports momentum. Positive Sentiment: Analyst bullishness and price target increases continue (Citi, Mizuho and others) and new partnerships (Thoma Bravo, Cadence) highlight enterprise and cloud AI growth potential. These stories are supporting upside expectations. Article Title

Analyst bullishness and price target increases continue (Citi, Mizuho and others) and new partnerships (Thoma Bravo, Cadence) highlight enterprise and cloud AI growth potential. These stories are supporting upside expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Product momentum: Google rolled out personalized image generation tied to Gemini/Nano Banana — enhances consumer AI engagement but monetization path is longer term. Article Title

Product momentum: Google rolled out personalized image generation tied to Gemini/Nano Banana — enhances consumer AI engagement but monetization path is longer term. Neutral Sentiment: Alphabet is planning higher AI capex in 2026 — signals commitment to long‑term edge in AI but implies near‑term cash outflows and margin pressure. Article Title

Alphabet is planning higher AI capex in 2026 — signals commitment to long‑term edge in AI but implies near‑term cash outflows and margin pressure. Negative Sentiment: EU regulator proposed rules forcing Google to share search data (rankings, queries, clicks) with rivals under the Digital Markets Act — a material regulatory risk that could weaken competitive advantages in search and ads. Article Title

EU regulator proposed rules forcing Google to share search data (rankings, queries, clicks) with rivals under the Digital Markets Act — a material regulatory risk that could weaken competitive advantages in search and ads. Negative Sentiment: Ongoing legal and ad‑platform scrutiny (app‑store lawsuits, advertiser arbitration) and visible insider selling remain background risks that could weigh on sentiment despite strong fundamentals. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Phillip Securities cut shares of Alphabet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $400.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $346.03.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOOG

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.41, for a total value of $318,580.50. Following the sale, the director owned 4,631 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,405,091.71. This trade represents a 18.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.89, for a total transaction of $10,006,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,642,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,573,853.40. This trade represents a 1.94% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 2,068,744 shares of company stock valued at $104,505,914 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company's stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of GOOG opened at $332.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.40 and a 1 year high of $350.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $305.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $300.84.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $113.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $111.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.77%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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