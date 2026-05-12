Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 10,295 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 44.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,078 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after selling 10,295 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Community Bank lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 131.1% in the third quarter. United Community Bank now owns 104 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 122 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 3,825.0% in the fourth quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 157 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mark Wolfe Nelson sold 2,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.38, for a total value of $517,923.02. Following the sale, the insider owned 65,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,605,251.26. This trade represents a 3.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andre Almeida acquired 5,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $196.18 per share, for a total transaction of $999,929.46. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 44,850 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,798,673. This represents a 12.82% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 699,134 shares of company stock valued at $151,826,849 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $190.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.36 and a 12-month high of $261.56. The company has a market cap of $206.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.33. The company's 50-day moving average price is $203.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.86.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 11.65%.The company had revenue of $23.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. T-Mobile US's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on T-Mobile US from $255.00 to $240.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $260.48.

View Our Latest Report on TMUS

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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