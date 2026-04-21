ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW Shares Acquired by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 233.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,650 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 17,261 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.'s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen Klingenstein LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in ServiceNow by 385.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,599,397 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $398,202,000 after buying an additional 2,064,440 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 286.1% in the fourth quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 53,650 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $8,219,000 after purchasing an additional 39,756 shares in the last quarter. Natural Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 332.0% in the fourth quarter. Natural Investments LLC now owns 16,453 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 12,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 706.0% in the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,940 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $7,803,000 after purchasing an additional 44,620 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NOW. HSBC decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $226.00 to $171.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $150.00 to $121.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $170.00 to $120.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $173.46.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ServiceNow

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,400 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $147,994.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 26,314 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,781,652.94. This trade represents a 5.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Fipps sold 9,641 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total value of $1,021,271.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,757 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,419.01. This represents a 45.06% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,237 shares of company stock valued at $1,697,162. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NYSE:NOW opened at $99.70 on Tuesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $105.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.66. The firm has a market cap of $103.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.77, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.24 and a 52-week high of $211.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 13.16%.ServiceNow's revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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