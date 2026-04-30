ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW Shares Bought by Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 358.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,090 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 32,912 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC's holdings in ServiceNow were worth $6,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NOW. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 200.0% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 93.8% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 31 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 34 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 38 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company's stock.
ServiceNow Trading Down 1.0%
Shares of NOW stock opened at $87.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.24 and a fifty-two week high of $211.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. ServiceNow's revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow
In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 8,927 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $799,859.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 29,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,645,977.60. This trade represents a 23.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,400 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $147,994.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 26,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,781,652.94. This trade represents a 5.05% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 25,164 shares of company stock valued at $2,497,021 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have weighed in on NOW. Wolfe Research set a $125.00 target price on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Citizens Jmp decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $260.00 to $157.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Macquarie Infrastructure reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $172.00 to $140.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $146.65.
Get Our Latest Analysis on ServiceNow
Key ServiceNow News
Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q1 results showed healthy subscription momentum (≈22% YoY subscription growth) and management raised FY2026 subscription outlook, reinforcing recurring revenue strength and AI monetization potential. ServiceNow Announces Financial Results for Q1 2026
- Positive Sentiment: Real‑world agentic AI deployments (example: TridentCare) and a deeper AI collaboration with Google Cloud signal enterprise adoption across telecom, retail and ITSM — supports upsells, larger ACVs and long‑run revenue expansion. ServiceNow AI Partnerships Test Workflow Stickiness As Shares Slide
- Positive Sentiment: Several analysts and commentators are pitching NOW as a buy‑the‑dip opportunity (double‑bottom thesis), citing durable subscription economics, strong free cash flow and runway for buybacks/M&A. ServiceNow: Buy This Double Bottom
- Neutral Sentiment: ISG reports and partner recognitions (Atos, Genpact, Zaelab) show a maturing ecosystem standardizing ServiceNow as a governed AI/workflow platform — positive for long‑term adoption but incremental to near‑term revenue. Atos recognized as a Leader in ISG’s Provider Lens® 2026
- Neutral Sentiment: New partner integrations (healthcare partnerships, ERP integrations) expand addressable market and regulatory fit but require execution to convert into material revenue. Simplify Alpha Partners With ServiceNow
- Negative Sentiment: Market reaction has been harsh: shares plunged YTD and fell further after earnings despite the beat — valuation compression and rotation into pure‑play AI winners are weighing on the stock. Salesforce vs. ServiceNow: Which AI Stock Is the Better Buy?
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling disclosed: Jacqueline P. Canney sold ~8,927 shares at ≈$89.60, which can add short‑term negative sentiment. Insider SEC Filing
ServiceNow Profile
(Free Report
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ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.
The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.
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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.
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