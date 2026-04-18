ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW Shares Purchased by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 361.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,032 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 10,992 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC's holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 200.0% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 93.8% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 31 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 78.9% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 34 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 52.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 38 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting ServiceNow

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Benchmark began coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie Infrastructure lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $172.00 to $140.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $173.46.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NOW

ServiceNow Stock Up 0.2%

NOW opened at $96.64 on Friday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $105.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $81.24 and a one year high of $211.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.53 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 13.16%.The business's revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, insider Paul Fipps sold 9,641 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total value of $1,021,271.13. Following the transaction, the insider owned 11,757 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,419.01. The trade was a 45.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $147,994.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 26,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,781,652.94. This trade represents a 5.05% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 16,237 shares of company stock worth $1,697,162 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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