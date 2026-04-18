ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW Stake Boosted by Hobart Private Capital LLC

Hobart Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 891.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,430 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 12,975 shares during the period. Hobart Private Capital LLC's holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 837 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 1,519 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 205.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 906 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.17, for a total transaction of $151,755.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 46,430 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,697,323.10. This represents a 3.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul Fipps sold 9,641 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total transaction of $1,021,271.13. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 11,757 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,419.01. This represents a 45.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 16,237 shares of company stock valued at $1,697,162 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

ServiceNow Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NOW opened at $96.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.24 and a 52 week high of $211.48.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $150.00 to $121.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Macquarie Infrastructure lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $172.00 to $140.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $155.00 to $115.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $173.46.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NOW

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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