ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW Stake Raised by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 405.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,380 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after buying an additional 28,381 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $5,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 200.0% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 170 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 256.0% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 178 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company's stock.

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ServiceNow Trading Up 0.2%

ServiceNow stock opened at $96.64 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $105.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.24 and a 12 month high of $211.48. The stock has a market cap of $100.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. ServiceNow's revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.17, for a total transaction of $151,755.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 46,430 shares in the company, valued at $4,697,323.10. The trade was a 3.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $147,994.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 26,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,781,652.94. This represents a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 16,237 shares of company stock worth $1,697,162 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about ServiceNow

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on NOW. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho set a $150.00 target price on ServiceNow and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $225.00 to $185.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $200.00 target price on ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised ServiceNow from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $173.46.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NOW

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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