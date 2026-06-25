SG Americas Securities LLC Has $24.90 Million Stake in HF Sinclair Corporation $DINO

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO - Free Report) by 131.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 399,094 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 226,562 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.22% of HF Sinclair worth $24,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in HF Sinclair in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. bought a new position in HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rhoman J. Hardy acquired 1,508 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.32 per share, for a total transaction of $100,010.56. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 15,037 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $997,253.84. The trade was a 11.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Matthew Joyce sold 2,384 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $166,236.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 14,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,794.81. This represents a 13.88% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 13,736 shares of company stock worth $954,694 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DINO. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Freedom Capital raised shares of HF Sinclair to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded HF Sinclair from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of HF Sinclair in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $71.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DINO

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

Shares of DINO stock opened at $65.70 on Thursday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $67.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.72. HF Sinclair Corporation has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $74.72.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.75. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that HF Sinclair Corporation will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. HF Sinclair's dividend payout ratio is currently 30.08%.

HF Sinclair Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation is a diversified energy manufacturing company engaged in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products across the United States. The company operates a network of refineries and processing facilities that convert crude oil and other feedstocks into fuels and specialty products. Its integrated model encompasses upstream supply agreements, midstream logistics, and downstream marketing channels, positioning HF Sinclair as a key supplier of refined products to wholesale and retail markets.

The company’s core product slate includes gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and renewable fuels such as renewable diesel and biodiesel.

See Also

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