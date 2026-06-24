SG Americas Securities LLC Has $35.17 Million Stock Position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. $UCTT

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT - Free Report) by 348.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 565,569 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 439,526 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 1.24% of Ultra Clean worth $35,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UCTT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,990,724 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $126,415,000 after buying an additional 293,048 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Ultra Clean by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,399,834 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $86,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,407 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Ultra Clean by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,852,482 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $46,923,000 after acquiring an additional 87,931 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 7.1% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,107,416 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $30,177,000 after acquiring an additional 73,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 821,088 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $20,798,000 after acquiring an additional 43,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.06% of the company's stock.

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Ultra Clean Price Performance

Ultra Clean stock opened at $111.63 on Wednesday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $88.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.47. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $20.30 and a one year high of $125.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of -26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.94.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Ultra Clean had a negative net margin of 9.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $533.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $525.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Ultra Clean has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.440-0.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UCTT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Ultra Clean from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Ultra Clean from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $107.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ultra Clean

Insider Transactions at Ultra Clean

In related news, SVP Jamie J. Palfrey sold 8,691 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $692,846.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 16,446 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,311,075.12. This trade represents a 34.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sheri Savage sold 15,766 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total value of $1,410,584.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 50,710 shares in the company, valued at $4,537,023.70. The trade was a 23.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,106 shares of company stock valued at $6,734,589. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc is a global supplier of critical consumables and process tools for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The company specializes in precision parts cleaning, chemical–mechanical planarization (CMP) slurries, surface conditioning pads, and specialty components used in wafer fabrication and advanced packaging. Ultra Clean also provides assembly and test hardware, tooling, and automated modules designed to support complex front-end and back-end processes in semiconductor fabs.

Ultra Clean's product portfolio encompasses a range of cleaning systems and consumables aimed at particle and film removal, as well as CMP slurries and pads that are engineered for uniform material removal and planarization.

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