Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Cuts Position in Merck & Co., Inc. $MRK

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK - Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,827,741 shares of the company's stock after selling 93,149 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 0.6% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ's holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.07% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $144,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,889,340,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $2,858,570,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 144.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,229,283 shares of the company's stock worth $4,418,820,000 after acquiring an additional 29,104,112 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at $991,553,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 23.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,032,601 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,139,901,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135,748 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, October 13th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a "sector outperform" rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $107.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRK

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $104.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.52. The stock has a market cap of $259.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.31 and a 1-year high of $105.84.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $17.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 41.05% and a net margin of 25.79%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc. has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.930-8.980 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.'s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Merck & Co., Inc.'s payout ratio is presently 44.91%.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, EVP David Michael Williams sold 8,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total transaction of $720,044.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 24,578 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,054,475.02. This trade represents a 25.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

See Also

