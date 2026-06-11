Starbucks Corporation $SBUX Shares Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX - Free Report) by 101.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 538,001 shares of the coffee company's stock after purchasing an additional 271,217 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC's holdings in Starbucks were worth $45,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Erste Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Starbucks by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 28,723 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 158,835 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $13,375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 10,914 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 13,722 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Starbucks from a "sector perform" rating to a "positive" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Evercore lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They issued an "underperform" rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $107.48.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Brady Brewer sold 1,641 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total value of $154,795.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 80,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,563,473.73. The trade was a 2.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 57,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,053,565. This trade represents a 3.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,099 shares of company stock worth $804,907. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Starbucks this week:

Starbucks Stock Up 1.4%

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $98.76 on Thursday. Starbucks Corporation has a 52 week low of $77.99 and a 52 week high of $108.88. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $99.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.47. The firm has a market cap of $112.56 billion, a PE ratio of 74.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 3.89%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.450 EPS. Research analysts expect that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Starbucks's payout ratio is 187.88%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks' core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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