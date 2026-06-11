Starbucks Corporation $SBUX Shares Sold by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC trimmed its position in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX - Free Report) by 74.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,065 shares of the coffee company's stock after selling 29,392 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC's holdings in Starbucks were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,410,675 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $9,634,523,000 after purchasing an additional 971,773 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Starbucks by 11.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 85,460,350 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $7,229,968,000 after purchasing an additional 8,774,198 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Starbucks by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 84,727,405 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $7,135,228,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007,268 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,373,084 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $2,212,153,000 after purchasing an additional 225,168 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in Starbucks by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,758,440 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $1,327,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,668 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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More Starbucks News

Here are the key news stories impacting Starbucks this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on Starbucks from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Starbucks from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $107.48.

View Our Latest Report on SBUX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Brady Brewer sold 1,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total value of $154,795.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 80,181 shares in the company, valued at $7,563,473.73. This represents a 2.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 57,653 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,053,565. The trade was a 3.35% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 8,099 shares of company stock valued at $804,907 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $98.76 on Thursday. Starbucks Corporation has a one year low of $77.99 and a one year high of $108.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.77 and a 200-day moving average of $94.47. The company has a market capitalization of $112.56 billion, a PE ratio of 74.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 3.89%.The company had revenue of $9.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.450 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Starbucks's dividend payout ratio is presently 187.88%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks' core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

Further Reading

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