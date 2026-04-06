Step Capital Management Pte. Ltd. Buys Shares of 10,000 Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Step Capital Management Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $4,837,000. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 2.2% of Step Capital Management Pte. Ltd.'s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.4% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 973 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 17.3% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 1,460 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth $550,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company's stock.

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Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.0%

LMT opened at $623.03 on Monday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 52 week low of $410.11 and a 52 week high of $692.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $636.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $542.80. The firm has a market cap of $143.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.23.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.33 by ($0.53). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 108.53%. The firm had revenue of $20.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.67 EPS. Lockheed Martin's quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $3.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Lockheed Martin's dividend payout ratio is 64.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Argus upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $530.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $464.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating and issued a $654.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $675.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $580.00 to $663.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $634.74.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LMT

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

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