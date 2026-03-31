Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,265,224 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 132,308 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises 0.7% of Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC's holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $404,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,877 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,825,000 after buying an additional 4,155 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Alhambra Investment Management LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. James Hambro & Partners LLP now owns 17,431 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $5,297,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 542,072 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $164,730,000 after purchasing an additional 134,961 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSM. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Research cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $391.43.

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $316.47 on Tuesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $134.25 and a fifty-two week high of $390.20. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $348.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $313.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.29.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 45.13% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The business had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a $0.9503 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio is presently 28.36%.

Insider Activity at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In other Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing news, VP Bor-Zen Tien bought 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.93 per share, with a total value of $55,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 9,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,222.43. This represents a 12.42% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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