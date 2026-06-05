TD Asset Management Inc Has $120.20 Million Stock Position in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 367,247 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 18,473 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.07% of Amgen worth $120,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,164,162,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Amgen by 11.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,795,474 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $5,303,578,000 after buying an additional 1,935,876 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,303,294 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $4,665,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,779 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,838,826 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $17,949,296,000 after purchasing an additional 961,975 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 237.7% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,226,372 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $346,076,000 after purchasing an additional 863,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,237 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.73, for a total value of $400,454.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,009 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,269,023.57. The trade was a 15.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Amgen Trading Up 2.2%

AMGN opened at $345.60 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $267.83 and a 1-year high of $391.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The company has a market cap of $186.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $341.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $345.44.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.38. Amgen had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 137.41%. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.90 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.700-23.100 EPS. Analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 22.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $332.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $325.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a "hold" rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $355.19.

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Trending Headlines about Amgen

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Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

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