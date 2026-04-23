Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Position in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 636,938 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after purchasing an additional 127,000 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas' holdings in Walt Disney were worth $72,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,767 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 17,955 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 115,759 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $14,355,000 after acquiring an additional 11,304 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Positive Sentiment: Higher pricing and park demand: early 2027 booking releases and published ticket/price changes point to higher per-guest revenue and stronger pricing power at Disney’s parks, supporting near-term top-line and margin outlooks. Article Title

Higher pricing and park demand: early 2027 booking releases and published ticket/price changes point to higher per-guest revenue and stronger pricing power at Disney’s parks, supporting near-term top-line and margin outlooks. Positive Sentiment: Operating cost & ESG tailwind: a new Walt Disney World solar facility will supply 100% of daytime power for all parks, which can lower utility costs and improve sustainability metrics over time. Article Title

Operating cost & ESG tailwind: a new Walt Disney World solar facility will supply 100% of daytime power for all parks, which can lower utility costs and improve sustainability metrics over time. Positive Sentiment: Ongoing park investments and new experiences: fresh looks at revamped coasters, a new resort near Magic Kingdom and planned attraction reopenings (including a Muppets-themed coaster) support attendance and in-park spend recovery. These initiatives help justify park pricing power. Article Title

Ongoing park investments and new experiences: fresh looks at revamped coasters, a new resort near Magic Kingdom and planned attraction reopenings (including a Muppets-themed coaster) support attendance and in-park spend recovery. These initiatives help justify park pricing power. Positive Sentiment: Cost discipline: reports of a plan to cut roughly 1,000 roles as part of a streamlining push signal management focus on margins and efficiency, which can boost EPS if execution avoids revenue disruption. Article Title

Cost discipline: reports of a plan to cut roughly 1,000 roles as part of a streamlining push signal management focus on margins and efficiency, which can boost EPS if execution avoids revenue disruption. Neutral Sentiment: Internal AI adoption visibility: an internal "AI Adoption Dashboard" that highlights heavy users has drawn attention — a workplace/HR story that is unlikely to move fundamentals but could influence culture and execution over time. Article Title

Internal AI adoption visibility: an internal "AI Adoption Dashboard" that highlights heavy users has drawn attention — a workplace/HR story that is unlikely to move fundamentals but could influence culture and execution over time. Neutral Sentiment: Content pipeline updates: creative news such as Taika Waititi working on multiple Disney projects (including Marvel & Star Wars) supports long-term content value but is a longer-dated earnings driver. Article Title

Content pipeline updates: creative news such as Taika Waititi working on multiple Disney projects (including Marvel & Star Wars) supports long-term content value but is a longer-dated earnings driver. Negative Sentiment: Analyst PT trimmed: Barclays lowered its price target on DIS to $130 from $140 while keeping an Overweight rating — a sign the firm sees less upside in the media sector near term and a limit on analyst-driven upside momentum. Article Title

Analyst PT trimmed: Barclays lowered its price target on DIS to $130 from $140 while keeping an Overweight rating — a sign the firm sees less upside in the media sector near term and a limit on analyst-driven upside momentum. Negative Sentiment: Reputation & safety headlines: mixed guest reactions to a new lodge and reports of a disturbing “swatting” incident that prompted stricter influencer enforcement are minor PR risks that could pressure perception and require additional operational focus. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings lowered Walt Disney from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "mixed" rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $133.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DIS

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.4%

DIS opened at $104.73 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $86.77 and a one year high of $124.69. The company has a market cap of $185.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $101.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.13.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The entertainment giant reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.06. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 12.80%.The business had revenue of $25.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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