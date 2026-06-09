Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Acquired by Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,639 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after acquiring an additional 4,746 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $23,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PFS Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 590 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Presidio Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.6% in the third quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.7% in the third quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 2,120 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Tesla News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Friday. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. President Capital increased their price objective on Tesla from $424.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial began coverage on Tesla in a report on Monday, April 27th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $404.37.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSLA

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $408.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $396.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $416.17. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $281.85 and a 1-year high of $498.83. The company has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 375.18, a P/E/G ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.80.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,147,700. This represents a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 55,218 shares of company stock valued at $20,609,455 in the last quarter. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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