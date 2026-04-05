Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Bought by Whalen Wealth Management Inc.

Whalen Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 129.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,799 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc.'s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 252,386,304 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $112,241,237,000 after acquiring an additional 995,623 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 113,762,849 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $50,592,614,000 after purchasing an additional 344,162 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Tesla by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 44,035,949 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $19,583,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,019 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,909,666 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $4,851,747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,737,089 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $2,996,118,000 after purchasing an additional 368,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $360.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm's 50 day moving average is $401.06 and its 200-day moving average is $427.55. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.25 and a 12-month high of $498.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 333.88, a P/E/G ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.91.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.75 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total transaction of $898,875.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,188,625.18. The trade was a 11.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 25,809 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.33, for a total value of $9,273,947.97. Following the sale, the director directly owned 33,860 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,166,913.80. This represents a 43.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 53,804 shares of company stock valued at $20,865,598 in the last quarter. Insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Glj Research restated a "sell" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Barclays restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $509.00 to $519.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, President Capital cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $517.00 to $500.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and ten have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $402.61.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSLA

Key Tesla News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: China demand pickup — China‑made EV shipments rose ~8.7% in March, signaling improving momentum in Tesla’s largest market. Read More.

China demand pickup — China‑made EV shipments rose ~8.7% in March, signaling improving momentum in Tesla’s largest market. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Japan expansion — Tesla plans to double down in Japan (targeting ~60 stores) to chase top imported‑car position, a growth avenue outside core markets. Read More.

Japan expansion — Tesla plans to double down in Japan (targeting ~60 stores) to chase top imported‑car position, a growth avenue outside core markets. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: SpaceX IPO narrative — A potential SpaceX IPO is resurfacing merger/partnership chatter that could influence investor sentiment, but it’s a longer‑dated, narrative‑driven factor rather than an immediate catalyst for Tesla’s fundamentals. Read More.

SpaceX IPO narrative — A potential SpaceX IPO is resurfacing merger/partnership chatter that could influence investor sentiment, but it’s a longer‑dated, narrative‑driven factor rather than an immediate catalyst for Tesla’s fundamentals. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Software/AI progress — FSD v14.3 is in employee beta and Tesla continues to pitch AI/robotics (Optimus/Cybercab) as future growth levers; meaningful monetization remains uncertain and farther out. Read More.

Software/AI progress — FSD v14.3 is in employee beta and Tesla continues to pitch AI/robotics (Optimus/Cybercab) as future growth levers; meaningful monetization remains uncertain and farther out. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Delivery miss & inventory build — Q1 deliveries (358,023) missed consensus; production outpaced deliveries by ~50k units, prompting concerns about softer demand, potential markdowns and near‑term margin pressure. This is the primary reason the shares moved lower. Read More.

Delivery miss & inventory build — Q1 deliveries (358,023) missed consensus; production outpaced deliveries by ~50k units, prompting concerns about softer demand, potential markdowns and near‑term margin pressure. This is the primary reason the shares moved lower. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Energy storage slowdown — Energy storage deployments (reported 8.8 GWh) fell short of expectations and declined sequentially, testing Tesla’s diversification narrative and cash‑generation hopes. Read More.

Energy storage slowdown — Energy storage deployments (reported 8.8 GWh) fell short of expectations and declined sequentially, testing Tesla’s diversification narrative and cash‑generation hopes. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Analyst cuts & sentiment hit — Multiple firms (Goldman, Truist, Baird and others) trimmed price targets and tone after the delivery report, increasing near‑term downside risk as estimates are reworked. Read More.

Analyst cuts & sentiment hit — Multiple firms (Goldman, Truist, Baird and others) trimmed price targets and tone after the delivery report, increasing near‑term downside risk as estimates are reworked. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Capex & execution concerns — Barclays flagged rising capex needs as Tesla pivots toward AI, robotics and autonomy, which could mean higher capital intensity and pressure on free cash flow. Read More.

Capex & execution concerns — Barclays flagged rising capex needs as Tesla pivots toward AI, robotics and autonomy, which could mean higher capital intensity and pressure on free cash flow. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Leases & earnings risk — A returning wave of lease returns and used‑vehicle supply could weigh on used prices and upcoming earnings, per industry commentary. Read More.

Leases & earnings risk — A returning wave of lease returns and used‑vehicle supply could weigh on used prices and upcoming earnings, per industry commentary. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling & workforce shrink — A Tesla director disclosed a ~$9.27M share sale and reports show the Texas factory workforce shrank ~22% in 2025, both raising questions about demand/execution near term. Read More.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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