The Boeing Company $BA Shares Purchased by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) by 37.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,817 shares of the aircraft producer's stock after buying an additional 5,994 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC's holdings in Boeing were worth $4,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Stories Impacting Boeing

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of BA opened at $219.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $172.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.42 and a beta of 1.20. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $176.77 and a fifty-two week high of $254.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $222.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.68.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $22.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.15 billion. The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Boeing from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Boeing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $262.32.

View Our Latest Analysis on Boeing

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bradley D. Tilden bought 1,370 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $218.50 per share, for a total transaction of $299,345.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 1,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,345. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

About Boeing

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

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