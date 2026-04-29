The Walt Disney Company $DIS Shares Sold by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC cut its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,788 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after selling 15,854 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $14,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Rogco LP lifted its position in Walt Disney by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Rogco LP now owns 4,901 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,014,096 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $115,374,000 after buying an additional 49,803 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,913 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $133.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Walt Disney stock opened at $101.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.85. The company has a market capitalization of $179.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.44. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $88.56 and a fifty-two week high of $124.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The entertainment giant reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $25.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.54 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 12.80%.Walt Disney's revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Positive Sentiment: Disney has shelved plans to spin off ESPN and will keep the sports network inside the company, positioning sports as a core part of its streaming strategy — a move that can support long-term subscriber engagement and ad revenue. Disney (DIS) Axes ESPN Spin-Off Plan, Positions Sports at Core of Streaming Future

Disney has shelved plans to spin off ESPN and will keep the sports network inside the company, positioning sports as a core part of its streaming strategy — a move that can support long-term subscriber engagement and ad revenue. Neutral Sentiment: Erste Group trimmed its FY2027 EPS forecast for Disney slightly (from $7.32 to $7.31) — a marginal revision that is unlikely to materially change consensus estimates or near-term valuation on its own.

Erste Group trimmed its FY2027 EPS forecast for Disney slightly (from $7.32 to $7.31) — a marginal revision that is unlikely to materially change consensus estimates or near-term valuation on its own. Neutral Sentiment: Disney is reorganizing streaming/data teams after the imminent departure of a senior streaming executive; such adjustments can cause short-term disruption but are routine as the company refines its streaming execution. Disney is shaking up its streaming data teams as a top exec leaves. Read the memo.

Disney is reorganizing streaming/data teams after the imminent departure of a senior streaming executive; such adjustments can cause short-term disruption but are routine as the company refines its streaming execution. Negative Sentiment: The FCC has initiated an early review of ABC's broadcast licenses tied to a probe of Disney’s DEI practices — a regulatory escalation that raises legal and operational risk for Disney’s broadcast operations and could draw prolonged scrutiny. FCC begins review of Disney broadcast licenses years ahead of schedule

The FCC has initiated an early review of ABC's broadcast licenses tied to a probe of Disney’s DEI practices — a regulatory escalation that raises legal and operational risk for Disney’s broadcast operations and could draw prolonged scrutiny. Negative Sentiment: Political backlash over a Jimmy Kimmel monologue — including calls from President Trump for ABC to fire the host — has amplified regulatory and reputational pressure on Disney and appears to be the proximate driver behind heightened FCC attention. This controversy increases short-term headline risk and investor uncertainty. Trump calls for Jimmy Kimmel's immediate firing

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Walt Disney, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Walt Disney wasn't on the list.

While Walt Disney currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here