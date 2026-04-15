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Third View Private Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 9,041 Entegris, Inc. $ENTG

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
Entegris logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Third View Private Wealth LLC established a new stake in Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG), acquiring 9,041 shares in Q4 valued at about $762,000.
  • Company insiders have been selling: CFO Linda Lagorga sold 11,438 shares at $135 and SVP Joseph Colella sold 1,592 shares at $115.57, with insiders offloading 227,941 shares worth approximately $29.9 million over the past 90 days (insiders now own 0.53%).
  • Analyst coverage is mixed — the consensus rating is "Hold" with an average target of $133.78, based on six Buy, four Hold and one Sell ratings (recent notes range from Needham's "strong-buy" to Goldman Sachs' "sell").
  • Five stocks we like better than Entegris.

Third View Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,041 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $762,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 862.1% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 260.8% in the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 285 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Tripletail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Insider Activity at Entegris

In other Entegris news, CFO Linda Lagorga sold 11,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,544,130.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 33,810 shares in the company, valued at $4,564,350. This represents a 25.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joseph Colella sold 1,592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total transaction of $183,987.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 50,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,792,483.97. This trade represents a 3.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 227,941 shares of company stock worth $29,856,528 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ENTG shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "strong-buy" rating on shares of Entegris in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Entegris from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Entegris in a research report on Monday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $133.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENTG

Entegris Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $137.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.25, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.58. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.66 and a fifty-two week high of $142.50.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $823.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.04 million. Entegris had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Entegris has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.780 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

About Entegris

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc is a leading provider of advanced materials and process control solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. The company develops and supplies a broad portfolio of products designed to ensure purity and reliability throughout the manufacturing process, helping customers address critical contamination and yield challenges.

Entegris's product offerings include high-purity chemicals and specialty materials, liquid and gas filtration and purification systems, and sophisticated wafer and chip handling solutions.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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