Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Aeluma, Inc. $ALMU

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aeluma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALMU - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 43,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $740,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.24% of Aeluma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALMU. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Aeluma during the second quarter worth about $3,850,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Aeluma by 98.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 438,966 shares of the company's stock worth $7,067,000 after purchasing an additional 217,430 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Aeluma during the third quarter worth about $3,398,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aeluma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,392,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Aeluma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $685,000.

Get Aeluma alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Mark N. Tompkins sold 34,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total transaction of $507,495.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,790,488 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,338,078.48. This represents a 1.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan Klamkin sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total transaction of $262,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,409,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,463,113.80. The trade was a 1.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 154,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,481,995 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.70% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALMU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Aeluma in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Williams Trading set a $25.00 price target on shares of Aeluma in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Freedom Capital raised shares of Aeluma to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Aeluma in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Aeluma in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aeluma has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $25.33.

View Our Latest Report on ALMU

Aeluma Stock Performance

Aeluma stock opened at $23.29 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $15.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.08. The company has a market capitalization of $419.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.35. Aeluma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.20 and a 1 year high of $25.88.

About Aeluma

Aeluma, Inc develops optoelectronic and electronic devices in the United States. The company manufactures semiconductor materials and chips using compound semiconductors on diameter substrates that are used to manufacture mass market microelectronics. It offers its devices for use in mobile, automotive, AI, defence and aerospace, communication, AR/VR, and HPC applications, as well as laser emitters, transistors for integrated circuits, quantum photonic circuits, and solar cells applications. Aeluma, Inc was formerly known as Parc Investments, Inc and changed its name to Aeluma, Inc June 2021.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Aeluma, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Aeluma wasn't on the list.

While Aeluma currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here