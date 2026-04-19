Trilogy Capital Inc. Has $5.18 Million Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META - Free Report) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,847 shares of the social networking company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.'s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Dorato Capital Management bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. PMV Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. PMV Capital Advisers LLC now owns 96 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 89 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, eCIO Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company's stock.

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Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ:META opened at $688.55 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $627.49 and its 200-day moving average is $651.26. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $479.80 and a 52-week high of $796.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.31.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The social networking company reported $8.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.16 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $59.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.33 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The business's revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.02 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. Meta Platforms's dividend payout ratio is 8.94%.

Trending Headlines about Meta Platforms

Here are the key news stories impacting Meta Platforms this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $850.00 to $800.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $860.00 target price (up from $750.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $840.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Argus reissued a "buy" rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $837.72.

Get Our Latest Report on META

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 56,571 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $644.70, for a total transaction of $36,471,323.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,089 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.24, for a total value of $5,106,100.36. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 2,841 shares in the company, valued at $1,793,352.84. The trade was a 74.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 165,079 shares of company stock valued at $105,624,755 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company's stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc NASDAQ: META, formerly Facebook, Inc, is a global technology company best known for building social networking services and immersive computing platforms. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company operates a family of consumer-facing products and services that connect users, creators and businesses. In October 2021 the company rebranded as Meta to reflect an expanded strategic focus on augmented and virtual reality technologies alongside its social media businesses.

Meta's core consumer products include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, which enable social networking, messaging, content sharing and community building across mobile and desktop devices.

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