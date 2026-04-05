Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Sells 1,938 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report) by 70.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 1,938 shares during the period. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC's holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Regeneron Pharmaceuticals News

Here are the key news stories impacting Regeneron Pharmaceuticals this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on REGN shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $865.00 target price (up from $750.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $818.00 to $801.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Evercore boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $804.70.

View Our Latest Stock Report on REGN

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of REGN stock opened at $761.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $80.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.40. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $476.49 and a 1 year high of $821.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $766.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $713.93.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.74 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.76 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 31.41%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $12.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th were given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th. This is an increase from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.53, for a total value of $77,853.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,803 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,860,169.59. This trade represents a 0.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,703 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,362,400. The trade was a 46.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 5,274 shares of company stock worth $4,142,738 in the last ninety days. 7.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

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