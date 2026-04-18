Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Has $230,000 Stock Holdings in Hyster-Yale, Inc. $HY

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL trimmed its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale, Inc. (NYSE:HY - Free Report) by 83.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,239 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 30,748 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL's holdings in Hyster-Yale were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hyster-Yale in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Hyster-Yale by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 220,850 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $8,141,000 after acquiring an additional 117,415 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Hyster-Yale by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 102,194 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 17,693 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hyster-Yale by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its position in Hyster-Yale by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 37,454 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares during the period. 46.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Hyster-Yale Trading Up 6.2%

NYSE:HY opened at $38.40 on Friday. Hyster-Yale, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.41 and a 12 month high of $44.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $687.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Hyster-Yale (NYSE:HY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.20) by ($0.86). Hyster-Yale had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $923.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.43 million. Analysts expect that Hyster-Yale, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hyster-Yale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. Hyster-Yale's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -42.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Hyster-Yale from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Research cut shares of Hyster-Yale from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Hyster-Yale from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Hyster-Yale from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $45.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Hyster-Yale

Hyster-Yale Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc is a global manufacturer and distributor of a wide range of industrial lift trucks, container handlers and aftermarket parts and services. Operating under the Hyster and Yale brand names, the company designs, engineers and assembles counterbalanced lift trucks, narrow-aisle trucks and specialty vehicles for clients in distribution, manufacturing, retail and warehousing.

The company's product portfolio includes electric, diesel and LPG-powered forklifts, as well as reach stackers, empty container handlers and terminal tractors.

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