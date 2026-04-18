Free Trial
→ SpaceX IPO Confirmed: Claim Your Stake Today (From Brownstone Research) (Ad)tc pixel

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Has $230,000 Stock Holdings in Hyster-Yale, Inc. $HY

Written by MarketBeat
April 18, 2026
Hyster-Yale logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Tudor Investment Corp ET AL cut its stake in Hyster‑Yale by 83.1% in Q3, selling 30,748 shares and retaining 6,239 shares valued at about $230,000.
  • Other institutional moves: Millennium Management boosted its position to 220,850 shares (~$8.14M), and overall institutional/hedge fund ownership is roughly 46.47%.
  • Financials and sentiment: Hyster‑Yale reported an EPS miss (loss of $2.06 vs. -$1.20 est.), negative margins and ROE, but pays a $1.44 annual dividend (3.8% yield); analysts' ratings are mixed with a consensus "Reduce" and a $45 price target.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL trimmed its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale, Inc. (NYSE:HY - Free Report) by 83.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,239 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 30,748 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL's holdings in Hyster-Yale were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hyster-Yale in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Hyster-Yale by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 220,850 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $8,141,000 after acquiring an additional 117,415 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Hyster-Yale by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 102,194 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 17,693 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hyster-Yale by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its position in Hyster-Yale by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 37,454 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares during the period. 46.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyster-Yale Trading Up 6.2%

NYSE:HY opened at $38.40 on Friday. Hyster-Yale, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.41 and a 12 month high of $44.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $687.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Hyster-Yale (NYSE:HY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.20) by ($0.86). Hyster-Yale had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $923.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.43 million. Analysts expect that Hyster-Yale, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hyster-Yale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. Hyster-Yale's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -42.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Hyster-Yale from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Research cut shares of Hyster-Yale from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Hyster-Yale from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Hyster-Yale from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $45.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Hyster-Yale

Hyster-Yale Profile

(Free Report)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc is a global manufacturer and distributor of a wide range of industrial lift trucks, container handlers and aftermarket parts and services. Operating under the Hyster and Yale brand names, the company designs, engineers and assembles counterbalanced lift trucks, narrow-aisle trucks and specialty vehicles for clients in distribution, manufacturing, retail and warehousing.

The company's product portfolio includes electric, diesel and LPG-powered forklifts, as well as reach stackers, empty container handlers and terminal tractors.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Hyster-Yale (NYSE:HY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Hyster-Yale Right Now?

Before you consider Hyster-Yale, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Hyster-Yale wasn't on the list.

While Hyster-Yale currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Elon Musk's Next Move Cover
Elon Musk's Next Move

Explore Elon Musk’s boldest ventures yet—from AI and autonomy to space colonization—and find out how investors can ride the next wave of innovation.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
By Sam Quirke | April 12, 2026
tc pixel
SpaceX IPO Confirmed: Claim Your Stake Today
SpaceX IPO Confirmed: Claim Your Stake Today
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
By Leo Miller | April 13, 2026
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
Iran War TRUTH: What Was Revealed Behind Closed Doors
Iran War TRUTH: What Was Revealed Behind Closed Doors
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
By Chris Markoch | April 12, 2026

Recent Videos

3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren‘t Ready)
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines