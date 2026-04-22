Tutor Perini Corporation $TPC Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV trimmed its stake in shares of Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC - Free Report) by 93.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,484 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 19,567 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV's holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,922,986 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $191,719,000 after purchasing an additional 103,799 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Tutor Perini by 17.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,350,383 shares of the construction company's stock worth $88,572,000 after purchasing an additional 197,169 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Tutor Perini by 19.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,179,380 shares of the construction company's stock worth $77,356,000 after purchasing an additional 189,768 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Tutor Perini by 1.0% in the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,087,666 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $71,340,000 after buying an additional 10,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Tutor Perini by 18.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 824,821 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $54,100,000 after buying an additional 129,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.01% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Tutor Perini from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Tutor Perini from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Tutor Perini in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $86.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TPC

Insider Activity at Tutor Perini

In other Tutor Perini news, CEO Gary G. Smalley acquired 10,000 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.24 per share, for a total transaction of $732,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 91,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,699,921.96. This represents a 12.27% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Arkley bought 10,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.44 per share, for a total transaction of $796,767.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 208,600 shares in the company, valued at $15,110,984. This trade represents a 5.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,556,404. Insiders own 17.30% of the company's stock.

Tutor Perini Stock Up 1.0%

Tutor Perini stock opened at $85.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Tutor Perini Corporation has a one year low of $19.75 and a one year high of $89.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.09 and a beta of 2.11.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Tutor Perini had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 18.02%. Tutor Perini's quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.49) EPS. Tutor Perini has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-5.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tutor Perini Corporation will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Tutor Perini Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. Tutor Perini's payout ratio is 15.79%.

Tutor Perini Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation is a leading U.S. construction company that provides diversified general contracting, construction management and design-build services to private clients and public agencies. The company operates through three principal market segments—Civil, Building and Specialty Contractors—serving a broad range of infrastructure and vertical construction needs.

In its Civil segment, Tutor Perini delivers heavy civil infrastructure projects including highways and bridges, water management, dams, tunnels and rail systems.

Further Reading

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