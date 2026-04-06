Union Pacific Corporation $UNP Shares Sold by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,033 shares of the railroad operator's stock after selling 7,951 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc's holdings in Union Pacific were worth $35,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 9.8% in the third quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 52,849 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $12,492,000 after acquiring an additional 4,707 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Trust Co increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.8% during the third quarter. Midwest Trust Co now owns 281,036 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $66,428,000 after purchasing an additional 7,759 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in Union Pacific by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 65,826 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $15,559,000 after purchasing an additional 18,742 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 135,188 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $31,955,000 after purchasing an additional 17,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $802,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,999 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.93, for a total value of $469,625.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $244.57 on Monday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $249.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.96. Union Pacific Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $204.66 and a fifty-two week high of $268.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.92 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 40.89% and a net margin of 29.12%.The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.91 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. Union Pacific's dividend payout ratio is presently 46.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on UNP. Weiss Ratings upgraded Union Pacific from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $311.00 price objective on Union Pacific and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $270.00 target price (up from $265.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $280.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $255.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $265.18.

View Our Latest Research Report on UNP

More Union Pacific News

Here are the key news stories impacting Union Pacific this week:

Positive Sentiment: Labor/merger progress — The American Train Dispatchers Association and Union Pacific announced an agreement that guarantees jobs for current union employees as UP and Norfolk Southern move toward a combined single‑line coast‑to‑coast railroad; that reduces labor risk around the merger and is a constructive step for expected integration synergies. Business Wire: ATDA agreement

Labor/merger progress — The American Train Dispatchers Association and Union Pacific announced an agreement that guarantees jobs for current union employees as UP and Norfolk Southern move toward a combined single‑line coast‑to‑coast railroad; that reduces labor risk around the merger and is a constructive step for expected integration synergies. Positive Sentiment: Port capacity tailwind — APM Terminals completed a $73M on‑dock rail expansion at the Port of Los Angeles that effectively doubled that terminal’s rail capacity; higher on‑dock rail throughput can boost intermodal volumes to western Class I rails, including Union Pacific, over time. Yahoo Finance: APM Terminals expansion

Port capacity tailwind — APM Terminals completed a $73M on‑dock rail expansion at the Port of Los Angeles that effectively doubled that terminal’s rail capacity; higher on‑dock rail throughput can boost intermodal volumes to western Class I rails, including Union Pacific, over time. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support — Sanford C. Bernstein and other brokers have recently expressed a constructive view on UNP, noting upside potential which can underpin buying interest after the pullback. American Banking News: Bernstein outlook

Analyst support — Sanford C. Bernstein and other brokers have recently expressed a constructive view on UNP, noting upside potential which can underpin buying interest after the pullback. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation/technical pullback — Recent analysis highlights an ~8% 30‑day decline and mixed momentum despite positive multi‑month returns; investors are reassessing valuation and near‑term growth visibility. Yahoo Finance: valuation check

Valuation/technical pullback — Recent analysis highlights an ~8% 30‑day decline and mixed momentum despite positive multi‑month returns; investors are reassessing valuation and near‑term growth visibility. Negative Sentiment: Insider sale disclosed — EVP Eric Gehringer sold 1,999 shares (around $470k) in a March 20 transaction; small‑scale insider selling can create short‑term pressure or signal portfolio rebalancing. InsiderTrades: Gehringer sale

Insider sale disclosed — EVP Eric Gehringer sold 1,999 shares (around $470k) in a March 20 transaction; small‑scale insider selling can create short‑term pressure or signal portfolio rebalancing. Negative Sentiment: Earlier earnings miss — Union Pacific’s Jan. 27 quarter missed EPS and revenue estimates (EPS short of consensus and slight y/y revenue decline), a reminder of near‑term demand sensitivity that likely contributed to the recent price pullback. SEC filing / Market disclosure

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

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