U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 43,493 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG - Free Report) by 88.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,713 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after selling 43,493 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 475,672 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $18,642,000 after acquiring an additional 47,241 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,565,111 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $102,348,000 after acquiring an additional 27,366 shares in the last quarter. Rexford Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3,266.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rexford Capital Inc. now owns 14,676 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 14,240 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 283,407 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $11,044,000 after acquiring an additional 72,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 37.6% during the third quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 877,342 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $34,383,000 after purchasing an additional 239,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company's stock.

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Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $35.71 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $29.75 and a one year high of $58.42. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $34.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 47.99%. The business's revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $47.13.

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About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill is a fast-casual restaurant company known for its Mexican-inspired menu of burritos, bowls, tacos and salads. Founded in 1993 by Steve Ells, the chain emphasizes fresh, customizable meals made from a limited menu of core ingredients and a focus on ingredient quality. Chipotle operates primarily company-owned restaurants and offers dine-in, takeout, catering and delivery through its own digital platforms and third-party partners.

The company is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and traces its roots to Denver, Colorado.

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