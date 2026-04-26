Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 1,220,207 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,342,154 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after acquiring an additional 1,220,207 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.93% of Walt Disney worth $18,128,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Walt Disney by 48.5% in the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 291 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company's stock.

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Key Walt Disney News

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Positive Sentiment: Walt Disney World’s new solar facility will supply 100% of daytime power for all parks — reduces operating costs, supports ESG targets and may improve margins over time. Walt Disney World's new solar facility

Walt Disney World’s new solar facility will supply 100% of daytime power for all parks — reduces operating costs, supports ESG targets and may improve margins over time. Positive Sentiment: Disney Parks programming and events — e.g., the return of the Disney H2O Glow event and ongoing attraction teases (Millennium Falcon/Smugglers Run) — should help drive attendance and in‑park spend in coming quarters. Disney H2O Glow Event

Disney Parks programming and events — e.g., the return of the Disney H2O Glow event and ongoing attraction teases (Millennium Falcon/Smugglers Run) — should help drive attendance and in‑park spend in coming quarters. Positive Sentiment: Content pipeline boost — reports that Taika Waititi is working on multiple Disney projects (including Marvel and Star Wars) reinforce long‑term content value for Disney+. New high‑profile projects can support subscriber engagement and licensing revenue. Taika Waititi projects

Content pipeline boost — reports that Taika Waititi is working on multiple Disney projects (including Marvel and Star Wars) reinforce long‑term content value for Disney+. New high‑profile projects can support subscriber engagement and licensing revenue. Neutral Sentiment: PR and community initiatives (e.g., epilepsy awareness event at Walt Disney World, Disney+ programming for Deaf History Month) bolster brand and inclusion efforts but have limited near‑term revenue impact. Neurelis supports epilepsy awareness

PR and community initiatives (e.g., epilepsy awareness event at Walt Disney World, Disney+ programming for Deaf History Month) bolster brand and inclusion efforts but have limited near‑term revenue impact. Negative Sentiment: Bob Iger rejoining Thrive Capital as an advisor after leaving Disney raises governance and leadership concerns for some investors — signals around management stability and Iger’s outside commitments can weigh on confidence. Bob Iger rejoins Thrive Capital

Bob Iger rejoining Thrive Capital as an advisor after leaving Disney raises governance and leadership concerns for some investors — signals around management stability and Iger’s outside commitments can weigh on confidence. Negative Sentiment: Analyst action: Barclays trimmed its price target for DIS to $130 (from $140) while keeping an Overweight rating — a downgrade in upside expectations that can pressure sentiment. Barclays trims DIS PT to $130

Analyst action: Barclays trimmed its price target for DIS to $130 (from $140) while keeping an Overweight rating — a downgrade in upside expectations that can pressure sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Employee/PR risk: reporting on an internal “AI adoption dashboard” that tracks token usage has drawn negative attention and could affect morale or public perception around workplace practices. Disney AI adoption dashboard coverage

Walt Disney Price Performance

Walt Disney stock opened at $102.59 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $101.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.99. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $88.56 and a one year high of $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $181.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.44.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The entertainment giant reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.06. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 12.80%.The firm had revenue of $25.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The company's revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings lowered Walt Disney from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $133.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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