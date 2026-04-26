Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 418,820 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,014,431 shares of the investment management company's stock after purchasing an additional 418,820 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.67% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $25,503,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartline Investment Corp raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 153.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 1,421 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. A4 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $940,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,392,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, AlTi Global Inc. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 29,770 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $23,707,000 after buying an additional 13,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 11,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $941.57, for a total value of $10,943,868.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 29,342 shares in the company, valued at $27,627,546.94. This represents a 28.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 2,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $960.99, for a total transaction of $2,598,516.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,428 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,060,213.72. This represents a 22.29% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 35,119 shares of company stock valued at $33,261,418 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $928.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $273.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.32. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $531.45 and a 12-month high of $984.70. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $868.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $862.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.92 by $1.63. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $17.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $14.12 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $839.00 to $870.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Autonomous Res reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,047.00 to $960.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Argus boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $863.00 to $1,066.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Evercore decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,075.00 to $950.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $905.00 to $972.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $922.71.

Get Our Latest Report on The Goldman Sachs Group

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

Further Reading

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