Venturi Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,439 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META - Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,351 shares of the social networking company's stock after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 1.4% of Venturi Wealth Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Venturi Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $31,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Apollon Financial LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 163,517 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $107,937,000 after buying an additional 6,362 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 7,140 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $4,713,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,154 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $60,170,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirepoint Private Client LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $3,415,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other news, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 580 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $667.00, for a total value of $386,860.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,565,949. This represents a 13.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 2,778 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.45, for a total value of $1,748,612.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 10,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,645,103.65. This represents a 20.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 165,079 shares of company stock worth $105,624,755. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on META shares. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and set a $820.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $910.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $855.00 to $760.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $820.00 to $805.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $930.00 to $910.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $837.72.

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Meta Platforms News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Meta Platforms this week:

Meta Platforms Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of META opened at $688.55 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $479.80 and a 12-month high of $796.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.31. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $627.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $651.26.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The social networking company reported $8.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.16 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $59.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.33 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 30.08%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. Meta Platforms's dividend payout ratio is currently 8.94%.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc NASDAQ: META, formerly Facebook, Inc, is a global technology company best known for building social networking services and immersive computing platforms. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company operates a family of consumer-facing products and services that connect users, creators and businesses. In October 2021 the company rebranded as Meta to reflect an expanded strategic focus on augmented and virtual reality technologies alongside its social media businesses.

Meta's core consumer products include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, which enable social networking, messaging, content sharing and community building across mobile and desktop devices.

See Also

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