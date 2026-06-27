Wasatch Advisors LP Acquires 2,710,167 Shares of JFrog Ltd. $FROG

Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG - Free Report) by 187.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,156,033 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 2,710,167 shares during the period. JFrog accounts for 1.3% of Wasatch Advisors LP's holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Wasatch Advisors LP owned 3.43% of JFrog worth $195,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FROG. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 293.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 296,419 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,514,000 after acquiring an additional 221,155 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in JFrog by 452.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,821 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 46,529 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in JFrog during the fourth quarter worth about $2,013,000. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new stake in JFrog during the fourth quarter worth about $11,293,000. Finally, J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG increased its holdings in JFrog by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 193,467 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,084,000 after buying an additional 43,633 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on FROG. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of JFrog from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on JFrog from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on JFrog from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on JFrog from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of JFrog in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JFrog presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $81.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FROG

JFrog Trading Up 11.0%

NASDAQ:FROG opened at $87.50 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $68.73 and its 200-day moving average is $58.14. JFrog Ltd. has a 1-year low of $34.05 and a 1-year high of $89.16. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.09 and a beta of 1.23.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. JFrog had a negative net margin of 10.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $153.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. JFrog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.970 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.230-0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 93,072 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total transaction of $7,873,891.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,658,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,086,765.60. The trade was a 1.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 120,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.84, for a total transaction of $10,300,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,224,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,776,315.52. This represents a 3.59% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 805,700 shares of company stock valued at $58,486,362. Insiders own 11.80% of the company's stock.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog is a software company specializing in DevOps solutions designed to streamline the management, distribution and security of software binaries. Its core offering, JFrog Artifactory, serves as a universal artifact repository manager compatible with all major package formats, enabling development teams to store, version and share build artifacts across the software delivery pipeline. The company's platform also includes tools for continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD), security scanning and release automation.

Among JFrog's flagship products are JFrog Xray, a security and compliance scanning service that analyzes artifacts and dependencies for vulnerabilities; JFrog Pipelines, a CI/CD orchestration engine that automates build and release workflows; and JFrog Distribution, which accelerates the secure distribution of software releases to edge nodes and end users.

See Also

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