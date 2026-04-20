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Waterfront Wealth Inc. Acquires 53,261 Shares of AdvanSix $ASIX

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
AdvanSix logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • Waterfront Wealth increased its stake in AdvanSix by 380.7% in Q4, buying 53,261 shares to own 67,250 shares (about 0.25% of the company) worth $1.141 million.
  • AdvanSix beat Q results with EPS of $0.03 (vs. a -$0.06 estimate) and revenue of $359.95M, and it pays a $0.16 quarterly dividend (a 3.0% yield) with a market cap of $577.7M and a P/E of 11.88.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed—MarketBeat shows a consensus "Hold" with an average price target of $25.67—and institutional ownership is high at 86.39%.
  • Five stocks we like better than AdvanSix.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX - Free Report) by 380.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,250 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 53,261 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. owned about 0.25% of AdvanSix worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in AdvanSix in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in AdvanSix by 60.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in AdvanSix by 185.2% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,142 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in AdvanSix by 27,537.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in AdvanSix by 144.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,385 shares of the company's stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company's stock.

AdvanSix Price Performance

NYSE ASIX opened at $21.50 on Monday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $20.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. AdvanSix has a 12-month low of $14.10 and a 12-month high of $25.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.74 million, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.43.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 20th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. AdvanSix had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $359.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.85 million. Analysts forecast that AdvanSix will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AdvanSix Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. AdvanSix's payout ratio is currently 35.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of AdvanSix from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of AdvanSix from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Loop Capital set a $25.00 price target on shares of AdvanSix in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of AdvanSix from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AdvanSix presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $25.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AdvanSix

AdvanSix Profile

(Free Report)

AdvanSix, Inc NYSE: ASIX is an integrated chemical manufacturer specializing in the production of nylon 6 intermediates and related co‐products. Established as a publicly traded spin‐off from Honeywell Specialty Chemicals in June 2016, the company is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

The company’s principal product is caprolactam, the key building block for nylon 6 resin, used in fibers and engineering plastics across industries. In addition to caprolactam and nylon 6 resin, AdvanSix produces ammonium sulfate fertilizer and industrial chemicals such as phenol and acetone.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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