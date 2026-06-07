WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 45,882 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $15,880,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 482,707,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $167,064,997,000 after buying an additional 3,919,715 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,277,280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $38,396,634,000 after buying an additional 1,548,699 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $24,252,196,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Broadcom by 1.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,149,651 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $12,915,861,000 after buying an additional 700,021 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Broadcom by 2.3% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,450,786 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $11,035,749,000 after buying an additional 748,709 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Broadcom Stock Down 7.9%

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $385.73 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $241.11 and a 12-month high of $495.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 64.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm's 50-day moving average is $396.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $361.90.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The company had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio is presently 43.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday. Seaport Research Partners restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $535.00 price target (up from $450.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $515.00 price target (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Broadcom from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $490.13.

Read Our Latest Report on AVGO

Trending Headlines about Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 39,116 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.61, for a total transaction of $12,580,096.76. Following the transaction, the insider owned 74,626 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,000,467.86. This represents a 34.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 36,292 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total transaction of $11,671,507.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 327,760 shares in the company, valued at $105,407,616. The trade was a 9.97% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 324,282 shares of company stock worth $106,425,249. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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