Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc. Buys New Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,995 shares of the information technology services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,684,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 388.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,706,164 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $720,325,000 after buying an additional 3,743,087 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 385.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,599,397 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $398,202,000 after buying an additional 2,064,440 shares during the period. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST lifted its position in ServiceNow by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 2,250,000 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $344,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 11,128.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,805,467 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $276,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,388 shares during the period. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 405.0% in the 4th quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 1,448,931 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $221,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,005 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $173.46.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOW

ServiceNow News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

ServiceNow Stock Up 0.2%

NOW stock opened at $96.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.53. The company has a market capitalization of $100.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.94, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.24 and a twelve month high of $211.48.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In related news, insider Paul Fipps sold 3,696 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.77, for a total value of $376,141.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $820,367.97. This trade represents a 31.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.17, for a total value of $151,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 46,430 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,697,323.10. This represents a 3.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,237 shares of company stock valued at $1,697,162. Insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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