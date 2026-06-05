Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Boosts Stake in Jabil, Inc. $JBL

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL - Free Report) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328,412 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 62,265 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned about 0.31% of Jabil worth $74,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Jabil by 0.9% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Jabil by 1.9% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,900 shares of the technology company's stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its position in Jabil by 2.1% during the third quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the technology company's stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Jabil by 2.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,225 shares of the technology company's stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in Jabil by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 752 shares of the technology company's stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on JBL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Jabil from $336.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings cut Jabil from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Research cut Jabil from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Jabil from $283.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Jabil from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $303.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Jabil

Insider Activity at Jabil

In related news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 1,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.74, for a total transaction of $501,213.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 23,787 shares in the company, valued at $7,296,424.38. This represents a 6.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Gary K. Schick sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 39,843 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,546,620. This represents a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 37,981 shares of company stock worth $11,360,740 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company's stock.

Jabil Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of JBL stock opened at $374.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $327.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.98. Jabil, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.65 and a 12-month high of $384.70. The firm has a market cap of $39.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.28.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The technology company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.18. Jabil had a return on equity of 80.96% and a net margin of 2.48%.The firm had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Jabil, Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Jabil's dividend payout ratio is currently 4.30%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc NYSE: JBL is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil's expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

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