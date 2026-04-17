Whittier Trust Co. Grows Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 135.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,959 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after buying an additional 139,048 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.'s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $36,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $2,919,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.2% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 837 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. United Bank increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 15.5% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 1,519 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.2% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 205.1% during the second quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 906 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company's stock.

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ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NOW stock opened at $96.43 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.24 and a 1-year high of $211.48. The stock's 50-day moving average is $105.80 and its 200 day moving average is $141.47. The company has a market cap of $99.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.81, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 13.16%.The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded ServiceNow from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. DZ Bank upgraded ServiceNow to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Capital One Financial cut their price target on ServiceNow from $158.00 to $113.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen cut their price target on ServiceNow from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $173.46.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ServiceNow

ServiceNow News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, insider Paul Fipps sold 3,696 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.77, for a total transaction of $376,141.92. Following the sale, the insider owned 8,061 shares of the company's stock, valued at $820,367.97. This trade represents a 31.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.17, for a total value of $151,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 46,430 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,697,323.10. This represents a 3.13% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 16,237 shares of company stock valued at $1,697,162 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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