Whittier Trust Co. Sells 3,981 Shares of Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its stake in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,421 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 3,981 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.'s holdings in Lam Research were worth $9,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 590.7% during the third quarter. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH now owns 59,555 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $7,974,000 after purchasing an additional 50,933 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 52.0% during the third quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 262,544 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $34,417,000 after purchasing an additional 89,856 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 8.0% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 140,433 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $18,804,000 after purchasing an additional 10,408 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 115.2% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 22,198 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 11,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 30.9% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 144,656 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $19,369,000 after purchasing an additional 34,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on LRCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Lam Research from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Summit Insights raised Lam Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore set a $275.00 target price on Lam Research in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Twenty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $247.26.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lam Research

Lam Research Trading Up 2.5%

Lam Research stock opened at $267.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $231.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.71. Lam Research Corporation has a 12 month low of $61.14 and a 12 month high of $273.50. The company has a market capitalization of $334.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.78.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. Lam Research had a return on equity of 62.81% and a net margin of 30.22%.The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio is presently 21.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 50,057 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.03, for a total transaction of $11,214,269.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,081,705 shares of the company's stock, valued at $242,334,371.15. This represents a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 35,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total value of $7,896,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 253,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,235,848. The trade was a 12.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 130,886 shares of company stock valued at $29,658,802 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

More Lam Research News

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About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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