Winning Points Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Winning Points Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,578 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,662,000. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 2.5% of Winning Points Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

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A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 165 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1,315.4% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Saranac Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth about $30,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Procter & Gamble

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG stock opened at $148.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.69. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $137.62 and a 52 week high of $167.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th were paid a $1.0885 dividend. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $166.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Evercore set a $162.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $160.78.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PG

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report).

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