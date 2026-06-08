WINTON GROUP Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS - Free Report) by 60.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,934 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after selling 86,966 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd's holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $3,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 22.2% in the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 43,105,207 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $2,842,357,000 after purchasing an additional 7,830,710 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 5.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,515,321 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $561,500,000 after purchasing an additional 448,712 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $495,956,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 7.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,905,115 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $389,372,000 after purchasing an additional 408,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.6% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,702,445 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $244,139,000 after purchasing an additional 22,097 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $61.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FIS

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE:FIS opened at $41.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.78. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $44.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.70. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.33 and a 1 year high of $82.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 23.35%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.220-6.320 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.490 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Fidelity National Information Services's dividend payout ratio is currently 34.11%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services NYSE: FIS is a global provider of financial technology solutions and services for banks, capital markets firms, merchants and corporations. The company develops and delivers software, processing, and outsourcing services that support core banking, payments and merchant acquiring, wealth and retirement platforms, risk and compliance, and trading and capital markets operations. Its offerings include cloud-based and on-premises core banking systems, card processing and gateway services, e-commerce and point-of-sale payment solutions, and a range of back-office and advisory services designed to automate and modernize financial operations.

FIS serves a broad international client base across North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region through a combination of direct clients and partner channels.

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