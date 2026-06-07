XML Financial LLC Trims Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

XML Financial LLC trimmed its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,053 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after selling 21,953 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC's holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $10,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. World Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 198,549 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $13,905,000 after acquiring an additional 26,455 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107,306 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $8,266,000 after acquiring an additional 54,141 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 213.8% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 20,497 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 13,966 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 200,341 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $15,432,000 after acquiring an additional 64,144 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,311,098 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $332,084,000 after acquiring an additional 275,456 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Cisco Systems Stock Down 6.4%

Shares of CSCO opened at $121.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.87 and a 12 month high of $130.37. The stock's 50 day moving average is $98.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.96. The firm has a market cap of $479.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.49, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.01.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.56 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 20.14%.Cisco Systems's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Cisco Systems's payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Key Headlines Impacting Cisco Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Cisco Systems from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $87.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. New Street Research raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $82.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $119.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Cisco Systems

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 7,169 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $840,780.32. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 246,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at $28,937,315.36. The trade was a 2.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,744 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $134,410.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 156,693 shares in the company, valued at $12,076,329.51. This represents a 1.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,324 shares of company stock valued at $5,559,834. Insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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