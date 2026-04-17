Y.D. More Investments Ltd Has $10.25 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,755 shares of the information services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 0.5% of Y.D. More Investments Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Y.D. More Investments Ltd's holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PMV Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 278.8% in the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 250 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (up from $325.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Tigress Financial set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-five have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $367.62.

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Alphabet Stock Down 0.3%

Alphabet stock opened at $336.02 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.10 and a twelve month high of $349.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $306.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $300.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.25. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The firm had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.24 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is presently 7.77%.

Key Headlines Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.41, for a total transaction of $318,580.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,091.71. This represents a 18.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 8,993 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.89, for a total transaction of $2,481,078.77. Following the sale, the insider owned 51,808 shares in the company, valued at $14,293,309.12. The trade was a 14.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 2,068,744 shares of company stock worth $104,505,914 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.64% of the company's stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

Further Reading

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