Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 4,106 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI - Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,389 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank's holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $18,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rexford Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.6% during the third quarter. Rexford Capital Inc. now owns 3,893 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,313 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. United Community Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 81.3% during the third quarter. United Community Bank now owns 58 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 16.6% during the third quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 190 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $506.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $499.00 target price (up from $443.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $515.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $470.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $502.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $441.18 on Thursday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $359.36 and a twelve month high of $492.22. The firm has a market cap of $73.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $454.91 and a 200 day moving average of $418.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.24. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 110.75%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.04 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 15.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. Motorola Solutions's payout ratio is presently 37.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 434 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.12, for a total value of $204,032.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,153 shares in the company, valued at $3,362,768.36. The trade was a 5.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.09, for a total transaction of $23,404,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 47,167 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,078,401.03. This represents a 51.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 129,069 shares of company stock worth $60,779,964 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.28% of the company's stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Motorola Solutions, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Motorola Solutions wasn't on the list.

While Motorola Solutions currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here