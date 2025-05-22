Guess? (GES) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Guess? (NYSE:GES - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q1 2026 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share and revenue of $630.61 million for the quarter.

Guess? (NYSE:GES - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $932.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $916.75 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect Guess? to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Guess? Stock Down 3.0%

NYSE GES opened at $11.07 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.03 and a 200-day moving average of $12.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.74 million, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.25. Guess? has a 52 week low of $8.48 and a 52 week high of $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Guess? Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.84%. Guess?'s dividend payout ratio is currently 187.50%.

Guess? declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 25th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 38.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a "market perform" rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Guess? in a report on Friday, April 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Guess? from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guess?

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Guess? by 49.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,031 shares of the company's stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 9,260 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guess? by 3.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 271,920 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,010,000 after buying an additional 7,959 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guess? by 82.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 282,196 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,124,000 after buying an additional 127,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.74% of the company's stock.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Further Reading

