Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina (LOMA) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina (NYSE:LOMA - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, May 4th. Analysts expect Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina to post earnings of $0.6030 per share and revenue of $497.29 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina (NYSE:LOMA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 15th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina had a return on equity of 2.25% and a net margin of 2.97%.The business had revenue of $165.73 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Stock Performance

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina stock opened at $11.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.18. Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina has a 52-week low of $7.04 and a 52-week high of $14.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.56 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Mangrove Partners IM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina by 17.0% in the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 36,400 shares of the company's stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 24,773 shares of the company's stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 6,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina by 144.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 45,318 shares of the company's stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 26,810 shares in the last quarter. 19.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina in a report on Monday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $15.07.

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Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Company Profile

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina SA is the leading cement producer in Argentina, with a history dating back to its founding in Buenos Aires in 1926. The company operates an integrated network of cement and lime plants, as well as quarries and ready-mix concrete facilities. Its operations encompass the extraction of limestone, the production of clinker, hydraulic cement and quicklime, and the distribution of aggregates and concrete for a wide range of construction projects.

The company's product portfolio serves residential, commercial, industrial and public infrastructure markets across Argentina.

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