Medical Properties Trust (MPW) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share and revenue of $231.90 million for the quarter.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Medical Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 174.35% and a negative return on equity of 31.14%. The company had revenue of $223.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Medical Properties Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $4.32. 6,380,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,749,833. Medical Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $6.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.29.

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.41%. Medical Properties Trust's dividend payout ratio is currently -11.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on MPW. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $5.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medical Properties Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPW. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 32,690 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,086,848 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $24,644,000 after purchasing an additional 410,374 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 388,254 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,340,000 after buying an additional 29,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company's stock.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

