Myers Industries Shareholders Elect 8 Directors, Approve Say-on-Pay and EY Auditor Ratification

Myers Industries NYSE: MYE held its 2026 annual meeting of shareholders, where investors voted to elect eight directors, approved a non-binding advisory resolution on executive compensation, and ratified Ernst & Young LLP as the company’s independent auditor for the 2026 fiscal year.

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Meeting overview and participants

Aaron Schapper, President and Chief Executive Officer, served as chair of the meeting and opened with a reminder about safe harbor disclosures related to forward-looking statements. Schapper introduced members of management and key participants, including Samantha Rutty, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and Kari Brashear, Chief Legal Officer, Corporate Secretary, and Senior Vice President of Business Development. Brashear served as secretary of the meeting.

Also in attendance was Michael Walsh, a representative of Ernst & Young, the company’s independent registered public accounting firm for the year ended Dec. 31, 2025. The company appointed Broadridge Financial Solutions as inspector of election, with Richard Lizza of the Corradino Group participating on Broadridge’s behalf.

Notice, record date, and shares outstanding

Brashear reported that on March 13, 2026, the company mailed notice of the annual meeting, the proxy statement, a form of proxy, and the company’s 2025 annual report on Form 10-K to shareholders of record as of March 4, 2026. She said certified proof of mailing would be filed with the meeting records and that the annual report and proxy statement are available on the company’s investor relations website.

According to Brashear, Broadridge prepared and certified the list of shareholders of record as of the March 4, 2026 record date, and the list was available for shareholder inspection during the meeting. She added that there were 37,403,228 common shares outstanding and entitled to vote at the meeting.

Quorum confirmed

Brashear said the inspector of election confirmed that holders of record representing at least a majority of the company’s voting power were present in person, virtually, online, or by proxy, constituting a quorum under the company’s amended and restated code of regulations.

Shareholder proposals and voting

Schapper reviewed the three proposals submitted to shareholders. The first was the election of eight board nominees to serve a one-year term until the next annual meeting or until successors are elected and qualified. The nominees were:

Yvette Bright

Ronald DeFeo

Jack Liebau

Bruce Lisman

Helmuth Ludwig

Lori Lutey

Patricia Warfield

Aaron Schapper

The second proposal was a non-binding advisory vote to approve the compensation of the company’s named executive officers. Schapper said the company’s executive compensation program is intended to attract and retain talent, align executives with shareholders by linking pay with performance, motivate leadership to achieve short- and long-term company goals aimed at increasing shareholder value, and reward executives whose “knowledge, skills, and performance” are important to the company’s success.

The third proposal was to ratify the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the company’s independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending Dec. 31, 2026.

After opening the floor for questions on the proposals under the meeting’s rules of conduct, Schapper proceeded with voting. He noted that shareholders participating virtually could vote online or change a previously submitted proxy, and that proxy agents would vote shares as instructed on submitted proxies.

Preliminary results: all proposals approved

Brashear reported that the inspector of election had tabulated proxies and ballots and provided preliminary results showing that each proposal was approved.

Director elections: Each nominee received the required affirmative vote of a majority of votes cast from shares represented in person or by proxy.

Each nominee received the required affirmative vote of a majority of votes cast from shares represented in person or by proxy. Say-on-pay: The non-binding advisory vote on executive compensation was approved.

The non-binding advisory vote on executive compensation was approved. Auditor ratification: The appointment of Ernst & Young LLP for fiscal 2026 was approved.

Brashear said the company would publicly announce final voting results after certification by the inspector of election.

Schapper then adjourned the meeting, thanking shareholders for attending and submitting proxies. He also thanked employees for their efforts in 2025 and their commitment to the company’s success in 2026, and expressed appreciation to customers and shareholders for their continued confidence.

About Myers Industries NYSE: MYE

Myers Industries, Inc is a diversified manufacturer of polymer products serving industrial, commercial and consumer markets. The company designs, produces and markets a broad range of molded and fabricated plastic components, including pallets, bulk containers, tanks and drums used in material handling and storage applications. Myers Industries leverages proprietary polymer technologies to provide durable, reusable solutions that help customers optimize supply chain efficiency and reduce environmental impact.

Myers operates primarily through two business segments.

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